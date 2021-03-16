Germantown Vaccination Volunteers (non-medical)

To sign up for these volunteer roles, please make sure you are logged in and that you are a member of this group.
About
Thank you for your interest in volunteering with vaccination efforts. Your support means that we can help maximize vaccination efforts in Shelby County.
Please click "Become Member" and complete the form so you'll be notified when new shifts become available.
This group is for volunteers ages 18 and older from the general public and no medical experience is required. Shift are approximately 3.5 hours long and require walking/standing for long periods of time. Roles during your shift may include screening for appointments, completing paperwork, transporting materials, directing traffic, and refilling supplies.
FAQs
- Do general volunteers (non-medical) get the vaccine at the end of their shift?
- While there is no guarantee that volunteers will receive the vaccine, there is a possibility that a small number of doses may be available to volunteers. We will continue to update this section with the most current information about vaccines for volunteers.
- What should I bring or wear?
- This vaccination site is completely outdoors in the parking lot of Germantown Baptist Church. Please dress for the weather and wear a mask.
Wall
When will the volunteer dates be posted for April, 2021?
Hi John, we post the volunteer opportunities about one week in advance. The week of April 5th will be posted around March 28th or 29th. We'll send a message to the group when the shifts are posted. — Sarah Petschonek on March 16, 2021
Do we know when registration for volunteering the week of March 22 opens up?
Hi Issac, the new shifts will be posted today (Tuesday March 16th). We'll send a message to the group as soon as you're able to sign up. Thank you for your interest in volunteering! Sarah — Sarah Petschonek on March 16, 2021
Does that include the week of March 29? — Natalie Russell on March 16, 2021
I see that all the slots are filled, will there be more shift opportunities available in the future?
Hi Jacqueline, thank you for your interest in volunteering! Yes we will have many opportunities to volunteer. Currently we are posting opportunities in one-week increments. The opportunities for the week of March 8 - 13 will be posted in a couple days. If you are a member of this group you will receive a notification when the sign ups are posted. — Sarah Petschonek on February 28, 2021
I’ll be happy to help, I live very close and I’m looking forward to be part of this. I’ve signed up and besides that day I can do more. Hope to see you soon.
Hi Briselda, Thank you for signing up to volunteer! We will be posting more opportunities in a few days and we look forward to working with you. — Sarah Petschonek on February 25, 2021
I live close by and happy to volunteer to help our community. Evening slots are all full but I signed up for midday shift. Thanks for this opportunity!
Thank you, Manjit! We will be posting many more opportunities for the weeks to come and we look forward to seeing you next week. — Sarah Petschonek on February 25, 2021
Like many others, I live close by and am available to help on other days other than my registered date.
Thank you Nancy! — Sarah Petschonek on February 22, 2021
I also live nearby (Houston High area). Please reach out for last minute needs. I do have a little one but if I can drop her off at grandparents, I can be of help in a pinch.
Thank you Brittany! — Sarah Petschonek on February 22, 2021
I live close by and may also be available if you need last minute help.
That is great to hear. Thank you Michele! — Sarah Petschonek on February 22, 2021
Germantown is the absolute best!
Volunteer Odyssey is proud to partner with Germantown for vaccination efforts. The site is very organized and we're excited to welcome volunteers shortly. — Sarah Petschonek on February 17, 2021