Germantown Vaccination Volunteers (non-medical)

Thank you for your interest in volunteering with vaccination efforts. Your support means that we can help maximize vaccination efforts in Shelby County.

Please click "Become Member" and complete the form so you'll be notified when new shifts become available.



This group is for volunteers ages 18 and older from the general public and no medical experience is required. Shift are approximately 3.5 hours long and require walking/standing for long periods of time. Roles during your shift may include screening for appointments, completing paperwork, transporting materials, directing traffic, and refilling supplies.



FAQs



Do general volunteers (non-medical) get the vaccine at the end of their shift? While there is no guarantee that volunteers will receive the vaccine, there is a possibility that a small number of doses may be available to volunteers. We will continue to update this section with the most current information about vaccines for volunteers.

What should I bring or wear? This vaccination site is completely outdoors in the parking lot of Germantown Baptist Church. Please dress for the weather and wear a mask.

